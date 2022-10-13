Emerging Wicklow artist shortlisted for RDS Visual Art Awards 2022

Emerging Wicklow artist Aisling Phelan has been shortlisted for the coveted RDS Visual Art Awards 2022.

Aisling’s inaugural public professional exhibition, entitled ‘Dual Reality’, will be displayed at the RDS Visual Art Awards and exhibition, from October 21 to 29. The 22-year-old’s exhibition aims to highlight issues of online and offline identities, questioning what is lost in the digital reconstruction of the human form.

Dual reality is an interactive installation that explores the merging of our online and offline identities. Merging physical and virtual space, the exhibition invites the viewer to fragment Aisling’s digital self. Through interaction with the work, the viewer becomes part of the interplay between the real and the virtual world as they mutually influence each other.

Born in the Wicklow mountains in Blessington, Aisling graduated from the National College of Art and Design, Dublin, with a first-class honour’s degree in Fine Art.

She is a multi-disciplinary visual artist and writer, working across 3D animation, photography, video, virtual reality, performance and live interactive technologies. Her work is mainly concerned with the exploration of the digital self and the potential for this to further our understanding of our physical selves.

Aisling is one of 13 shortlisted exhibiting artists, chosen from some of the best BA and MA visual art graduates from all over Ireland, who have gone through a highly competitive two-stage process to get their work into this respected show, which is seen as an amazing platform into the professional art world for emerging artists like Aisling.

The selection process began with a team of independent curators, appointed by the RDS, visiting the BA and MA degree shows in 13 Irish art colleges. From the curator's initial longlist of 109, the judging panel shortlisted 28 artists, which they then whittled down to a final 13 exhibitors. The winners will be announced on October 20.

The show will be curated by Irish artist Aideen Barry, and be exhibited in the RDS Concert Hall, Ballsbridge from October 21 to 29. Exhibitors have the chance to win a share of the €30,000 prize fund.