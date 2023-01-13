Eight disposals of assets agreed at first Wicklow County Council meeting of the year

THE elected members passed eight disposals at the first meeting of 2023 for Wicklow County Council held on Monday, January 9.

All the disposals were agreed upon without any opposition.

0.0483ha in the town land of Rathballylong, located in the Barony of Talbotstown Lower County Wicklow was disposed of by transfer order to Ms Margaret Brown and Ms Catherine Egan, LPRs in the estate of Ms Agnes Browne deceased, the persons entitled to the freehold interest.

It was agreed to the disposal of 0.0478 hectares in the townland of Ballybeg, adjoining 26 Ballybeg, Rathnew, by transfer order to Mr Alan Duffy, Me Alan Duffy Newsome, Mr Philip Sayer and Ms Margaret Doyle, as LPR of Margaret Duffy deceased, the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

0.0339 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Knockenrahan, Lower, Arklow, being the property known as 5 Fernhill Arklow, was disposed of by transfer order to Ms Grainne Dunn of Ballycooleen, Avoca, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

0.171 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Kilcoole, being the property known as 9 Hazlewood Crescent, Kilcoole, was disposed of by transfer order to Ms Laurie Linton of 9 Hazlewood Crescent, Kilcoole, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

41 Knockenrahan, Arklow, will be transferred to Ms Christine O’Leary of 41 Knockenrahan, Arklow, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

0.0383 hectares or thereabouts in the town land of Baltinanima, being the property located in the townland of Baltinanima in the Barony of Ballinacor North, was disposed of by transfer order to Mr William Murphy and Ms Mary Murphy of Baltinanima, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property

0.0254 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Sheephouse, being the property known as lands located at 3 Parnell Terrace, Arklow, was disposed of by transfer order to Ms Hilda Arfield of 3 Parnell Terrace, Arklow, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

5.72 square metres in the town land of Kilmacanogue, Barony of Rathdown, being land situated in Jameson Heights, was disposed of by transfer order to ESB of Two Gateway, East Walk road, Dublin City.