Eight bags of rubbish collected at beach in Wicklow town

VOLUNTEERS taking part in a ‘Big Beach’ clean up of the Murrough on Sunday were encouraged by the reduction in litter they came across compared to earlier in the year during lockdown.

Half a dozen participants spent a number of hours collecting eight bags of rubbish and litter from the coast and adjacent streets.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh helped organise the event and was buoyed by the fact that the amount of litter seems to have fallen considerably from scenes earlier in the year when most Covid restrictions were still in place.

“It was a great day and we had perfect weather for the clean up. Usually along the coast you find lots of rubbish, like discarded crisp packets and bottles, but there wasn’t as much litter this time compared to previous clean ups. You have more refuse ad recycling bins available and I think people are more conscious and aware of littering. There was a good bit of rubbish along side streets but the coast wasn’t anywhere near as bad. Wicklow Tidy Towns have to take a lot of the credit and they carry out Trojan work. We also had one young couple out for a walk asking if they could join us.”