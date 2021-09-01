Echelon launch new podcast

The developer of two data centres in Arklow have launched a podcast about the industry.

Echelon Data Centres’ ‘Power and Responsibility: The Data Centre Podcast’ looks at the topics relating to the sustainability of the sector and talks to industry figures about topics relating to the sustainability of data centres. Topics covered include renewable energy generation, power supply energy efficiency, water consumption, grid infrastructure and technology.

The podcast was created and produced by public relations consultants 4TC. It is available online.