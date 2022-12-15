East Coast Samaritans to light up the longest night in Arklow

East Coast Samaritans are urging Arklow residents to light up their businesses and landmarks in green for their 'Light up for the Longest Night' campaign.

East Coast Samaritans Arklow are calling on local businesses to light Arklow’s buildings and landmarks up in green on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the charity’s ‘Light up for the Longest Night’ campaign.

The annual campaign aims to highlight to those in need that their helpline will be open during their darkest hours, if they are lonely or struggling to cope this Christmas. Volunteers on the 24-hour helpline answered almost 35,000 calls last December, with 1,120 contacts on Christmas Day alone.

The Arklow Municipal District will be lighting up Arklow bridge and the Main Street bandstand to mark the winter solstice and support Samaritan’s Christmas campaign, which saw more than 100 buildings around the country illuminated last year, including the Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny Castle and City Hall in Cork.

East Coast Samaritans Arklow Branch Director, Damien Byrne, said: “This time of year can be challenging for all sorts of reasons. Whether its family problems, financial worries or the grief for the loss of a loved one, the festive season can often magnify these pressures which might be especially hard this year, with so many households trying to handle energy prices and the cost of living crisis.

“We understand that difficult feelings can be felt at any season, which is why our volunteers are here day and night, 365 days a year, to give people the space to explore feelings that they perhaps cannot share with anyone else.

“We want people to know that we are available 24/7 for everyone, on free-phone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie. By supporting our Longest Night campaign, and sharing those images and our number across social media, we hope to reach more people who may be struggling to cope over the festive period.”

Mental health concerns, loneliness and isolation, family and relationships issues were the main concerns raised by callers during December 2021.

Mark Kennedy, Assistant Director of Samaritans Ireland, said: “We really want to thank anyone who is supporting Samaritans’ Longest Night campaign to help spread the message that we’re there everyone during the long dark winter nights. It is vital we reach as many people as possible during the festive season so they know they are never alone.

“Any business who would like to light up in green and take part can contact us at ecs.generalassistance@gmail.com or adminirleand@samaritans.org or find us on Twitter or LinkedIn.”

Samaritans is the only all island 24-hour emotional support free phone helpline, with volunteers answering almost half a million calls a year. Anyone interested in volunteering with Samaritans in the new year can visit www.samaritans.ie/volunteer.

To make a donation to Samaritans in Arklow by PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/ie/fundraiser/charity/4045047