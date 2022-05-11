Early-rise for guided Dawn Chorus bird walks

Both Dawn Chorus walks in Glendalough commence at 4.30 a.m.

TWO Dawn Chorus walks taking place in Glendalough Mountains National Park will see participants rising incredibly early to join a guided walk and to listen to and learn bird's songs.

Birds sing to defend a territory and attract a mate. May is one of the best times to experience the dawn chorus.

On Sunday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 18, you can join a National Parks and Wildlife Service guide and learn how to identify some of these birds by their songs in beautiful Glendalough, Wicklow Mountains National Park.

Both walks start at 4.30 a.m. at the Glendalough OPW Visitor Centre and will take around and hour and a half to two hours to complete.

This is a free event but booking is essential. To book please email wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie and state ‘dawn chorus’ and your chosen date.