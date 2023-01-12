E-bike hire service could come to Bray in 2023

Electric bicycle hire could become a reality in Bray in 2023 as officials working for Bray Municipal District are currently seeking a suitable provider.

Elected members of Bray Municipal District heard at their monthly meeting on January 10 that proposals to provide a public electric bicycle or e-bike hire service to the town were now being invited.

The council said an e-bike hire scheme will promote sustainable transport in Bray, facilitate improvements to the cycling infrastructure and enhance safety for cyclists, particularly on the Main Street where new plastic bollards would be installed.

Bray Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Erika Doyle, welcomed the proposal as did Cllr Rory O'Connor.

He said: "The e-bike scheme sounds like a brilliant idea. Having a good e-bike service in Bray is a great way to grow sustainable travel around the district and it’s something I’ve been constantly pushing for as a councillor.

"E-bikes will help reduce car dependency and give healthier options to travel around Bray quickly. But while this scheme is very much welcomed, I believe as a council we need to ensure that we have the correct infrastructure in place to ensure that users of this service are safe on the road and that we make it friendly to all, no matter their age.”

He added: "I think looking across the world and learning lessons from other countries on what worked with services like this and what didn’t will be crucial to the success of the service, as the concept isn’t completely new, so lessons can be learnt."

The e-bike scheme will be discussed in greater detail at the next monthly meeting of Bray Municipal District in February.