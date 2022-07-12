Wicklow

Dunlavin roadworks to continue for fortnight

Roadworks taking place on the L8312 in Dunlavin will continue for two weeks. Expand

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

MOTORISTS are advised that roadworks which started in Dunlavin on Monday will continue for another two weeks.

The roadworks are in place on the L8312 Freynestown Dunlavin road. A localised temporary traffic management plan will remain in place during the course of the roadworks.

Wicklow County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Further roadworks also started on Monday the L8336 Blackhill Dunlavin, the L4308 Milltown Dunlavin and the L8315 Torberbeg Dunlavin, but those roadworks were only due to continue over two days before they were complete.

