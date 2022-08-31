Dunlavin Heritage Trail finally unveiled after two years of hard work

THE Dunlavin Heritage Trail was officially launched on the historic far green on Sunday evening.

Aisling Grace, Chairperson of the Dunlavin and District Forum, addressed the large gathering and went into detail over the work involved in bringing the project to fruition.

Cllr John Mullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, and Cllr Avril Cronin, who provided funding toward the heritage trail, also both addressed the crowd gathered.

The Forum’s Heritage and History sub-committee, consisting of Aisling Grace, Jimmy Whittle, Antoinette Whelan, Stephen Ward, Susan Hennigan, Feargal Hennigan, Margaret Healy, Chris Lawlor and Olivia Lynch Ward, spent the past two years diligently working away on the ambitious project for the past two years.

“The new heritage trail will be a fine addition to the village and could enhance tourism in the district.

“There are ten signs at various points throughout the urban space and a central sign at Imaal Hall. It is particularly unusual to see such a large heritage trail in a settlement as small as this – but then again, Dunlavin is a very historic village,” said Aisling.

The signs were designed by Dunlavin and District Forum’s Heritage and History sub-committee and illustrated by Mindsi Graphics with text supplied by local historian Chris Lawlor. They were produced by Highway Signs and erected by David Walsh Civil Engineering on behalf of Wicklow County Council.

The principal funding for the project was provided by a grant received through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme administered by the Department of Community in Wicklow County Council. Additional funding was received from both Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin and Cllr Cronin.

The signposted sites include the fair green where 36 men were shot on the opening day of the 1798 rebellion, the Catholic Church where the father of 1916 leader Patrick Pearse sculpted an altar and a wall plaque, as well as the path to the Blessed Well where the local pattern days were described as among the biggest in mid-Leinster.

There is also a village pump where army horses were watered en-route between the Curragh and the Glen of Imaal, the Church of Ireland where local men involved in both World Wars are remembered, the police station where a Black and Tan accused of murder during the War of Independence committed suicide and the former railway line which was attacked many times during the Irish Revolution.

Also on the trail is the courthouse, where many cases, including a treason trial during World War I, were heard, Market House where up to nine men were hanged on the same day as the 1798 executions on the fair green and the town park in Market Square, a former cemetery containing headstones dating back to the mid-seventeenth century.

The signs also have a QR code which links to Dunlavin website’s heritage section.

Aisling added: “If you’d like to learn more about these historical facts, and about many other aspects of Dunlavin’s colourful past, why not visit the village and follow the heritage trail around the streets yourself?

“It’s a very pleasant, relaxing, informative and educational way to spend an hour or two. You’ll be glad you called to this historic west Wicklow village.”