Dublin Trio to play at the Hot Spot in Greystones

The Dublin Trio will come together for an afternoon of music at the Hot Spot Music Club in Greystones on Sunday, June 12..

Best known as the bodhrán player and vocalist with The Chieftains since 1976, Kevin Conneff first became interested in traditional Irish music in the 1960s.

He has also performed with Mary Bergin, Redmond O’Toole, and from Nashville, Jeff White, Laura Cash and Deanie Richardson.

Joe Mc Kenna studied the pipes in the famous Pipers Club in Thomas Street, where he learned from Leo Rowesome. Over the years, he absorbed and extended the art of piping, creating his own individual style, and designing his own pipes.

Joe is one of Ireland's most respected pipers and an accomplished low whistle and button box player.

Guitarist Tony Byrne has been involved in music from a young age and has developed an interest in Irish traditional music. He has performed with Danu, Sharon Shannon, Paul Brady,

For more details, see thehotspot.ie/tickets.