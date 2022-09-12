Dublin Simon reach agreement to lease property from Wicklow County Council

Three of the disposals up for consideration were from Arklow.

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council agreed to the disposal of ten Council assets without opposition.

One of the disposals up for consideration involved a c650sqm building, or thereabouts, in the townland of Ballynerrin on a site of 0.25 acres with car parking facilities for up to eight cars.

A temporary lease by Dublin Simon of Red Cow Lane, Dublin by way of a four year and nine month lease was agreed and will commence from October 1.

It was also agreed to the disposal of 0.232 hectares in the townland of Knockenrahan Upper, Arklow, to Votumann ltd, 5 Drynam Road Swords, Co Dublin.

Other disposals included 18 square metres or thereabouts in the townland of Newrath, Ratner, being known as the office number 4 Clermont House, Rathnew by way of a one-year lease commencing from June 26 to Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow, R93 XE12.

0.1932 hectares, or thereabouts, in Talbotstown Upper, being the property known as Cottage 56/1 Talbotstown Upper, Kiltegan, was disposed of by transfer or order/deed of rectification to Mr Henry Murphy as LPR of Laurence Murphy, deceased, of Talbotstown Upper, Kiltegan, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

It was agreed to the transfer order of the property known as 25 Upper Grattan Park, Greystones to Ms Ciara McCoy and Mr Colm Egan of 25 Upper Grattan Park, the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

0.0034 hectares, being the property known as James Connolly Square, Bray, was disposed of by deed or transfer and rectification to Ms Deirdre Walker as LPR of Anne O’Donnell, deceased

0.0017 hectares at the rear of 3 Lakeview Grove, Wicklow town, was disposed of to Michael Canavan of 3 Lakeview Grove, Wicklow town.

Agreement was also reached over the disposal of 0.2230 hectares known as Sea Road, Arklow, by transfer order to Ita Fox as LPR of Terence Fox and the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

A transfer order of 0.0348Ha or there abouts in the townland of Sheephouse, known as 18 Fr Redmond Park, Arklow to Linda Lennon of 17 Mill Meadow, Arklow, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property, was also passed.

0.0024Ha or thereabouts in the townland of Doodys Bottoms, being a strip of land to the side of the Church Road, Donard, will be disposed of by deed of transfer/rectification by Thomas Dwyer Junior of Church Road, Donard, the person and legal owner of the property.