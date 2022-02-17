Driver escapes with no serious injuries after N11 crash

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones responded to a single-vehicle accident on the N11.

A driver escaped without serious injuries following an accident on the N11 near the Glen of the Downs junction.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were called to the scene of the incident on ‘Barry’s Bridge’ flyover in Delgany in the early afternoon of Wednesday, February 16.

The accident involved a single car, which overturned during the incident.

It’s understood that both lanes of the road northbound were blocked for a short time while emergency services responded to the incident.

The driver is said to have suffered no serious injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The stretch of road was later fully re-opened to traffic. However, gardai reported heavy traffic and long tailbacks for several hours on the route following the incident.