Doors re-open at Citizens Information

Wicklow’s Citizens Information Centres are set to resume drop-in services at their facilities in Bray and Arklow.

It has been business as usual for the Citizens Information Service (CIS), with the local teams working behind closed doors since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to provide a service.

With almost all restrictions lifted, the CIS is delighted to be reopening their doors again to welcome people in need of their services to drop in, without an appointment.

The Citizens Information Centres (CIC) in Arklow and Bray will operate a mix of drop-in and appointment services, in line with government guidelines.

Development Manager for Co. Wicklow CICs, Martina Cronin, said “This is a long awaited time for everyone –and the people living and working in County Wicklow can once again call in to meet a member of the team face to face, something we have all missed so much.”

Martina added “Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help. Our services are free and confidentiality is key for us. Your query can relate to anything and if we cannot help we will know where you can get the help and advice you need.”

Helen Howes, Resource Worker, Co Wicklow Public Participation Network (PPN) said “I know I speak on behalf of many of our 377 PPN members from various voluntary and community groups across the county when I say it is great to hear that our local CICs are reopening for drop ins.

"We have all experienced difficulties in engaging with services via different channels (such as the telephone, email, Zoom) over the past couple of years; being able to meet up with an advisor face to face, without an appointment, is often the best way to communicate effectively especially for complex issues”.

Wicklow CICs help on average 12,300 people and respond to appropriately 16,000 queries each year on a wide range of subjects including health, social welfare, employment, tax, housing, moving country, education and training.

For anyone wishing to book an appointment or to drop in to one of the CICs, people can call the new phone numbers which are as follows: Arklow, 0818 07 6750; and Bray, 0818 07 6780.

CICs are open Monday to Friday and provide a free and confidential service to residents of Wicklow.

Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie.