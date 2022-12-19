Donations still flooding into fundraising campaign for Rathnew family who lost home in fire

A Rathnew family are overwhelmed at the level of support they have received after their home burned down after their tumble dryer caught fire.

Jacqueline and Owen Sherry and their four children Willow (6), Jackson (8), Taelor (12) and Molly-Mae (16) were effectively left homeless with Christmas approaching after the blaze tore through their home on Sunday, December 11.

Glenda Conyard, a friend of the family, organised a GoFundMe within hours of the fire to help the family get back on their feet. She was hoping to raise around €10,000, but by lunchtime on Monday, a staggering €26,580 had been raised, with donations still flooding in.

“I have been getting regular messages from Jacqueline and she is blown away by the level of support the campaign has been receiving,” said Glenda.

“The family are just amazed at the number of people who have rallied around in support. They are overwhelmed at just how thoughtful and kind people are. They can’t thank people enough. We have received some very big donations and we are extremely grateful to everyone.

“We were donated a signed jersey by Jamie Carragher, which generated a huge level of interest when we auctioned it. Over €470 was raised within minutes of launching the raffle.”

The Sherry family are currently staying at Jacqueline’s sisters house and will move into accommodation provided by Wicklow County Council in January.

Glenda also intends to continue to keep her GoFundMe open for donations, which is available at https://gf.me/v/c/5l45/family-home-destroyed-by-fire-in-rathnew.