Dog dirt is causing a ‘stink’ on Wicklow town promenade

QUESTIONS have been raised over how much use a street cleaning machine mainly used to clear up dog dirties getting within the Wicklow Municipal District.

The machine was first purchased by the then Wicklow Town Council in 2010 to rid the town of dog faeces. However, Cllr Mary Kavanagh has queried just how often the machine is being used at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District.

She asked: “How much use are we getting out of the dog fouling machine we have? The amount of dog dirt up by the promenade is very bad. It’s dreadful and I know a lot of people now have dogs who never had one before.”

District Engineer Kevin Scanlon said: “It’s a bit hit and miss. When Ruben has staff there then he does get them out, but not enough I admit. They had the machine out last week but there was something wrong with it and it is getting repaired.