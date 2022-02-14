District to consider the installation of ‘smart’ street lighting in People’s Park

Bray Municipal District is to consider installing pedestrian activated smart street lights at the People’s Park.

During the February meeting of the district, Councillor Anne Ferris said many residents of Lower Dargle Road are still opposed to proposals for public lighting in People’s Park.

They feel the area is safe and there is no anti-social behaviour in the park. The residents also have serious concerns about the impact of street lighting on wildlife and bats in the area.

District Engineer Liam Bourke told councillor that €50,000 had been allocated to the public lighting project along with other resources from the district.

Residents’ concerns had been taken on board and pedestrian activated lights are now being considered for the area.

These lights remain switched off unless they detect a pedestrian walking nearby.

Mr Bourke said the installation costs are currently being calculated as these types of street lights are more expensive, but they could help to improve public safety.

Cllr Grace McManus said pedestrian activated lights may not address the concerns of residents.

People walking in the park at night can observe wildlife and stars, which could be lost by the introduction of more street lighting.

She said she was not sure residents would be supportive of the installation of any street lights in the area.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy highlighted the strength of the message that has been conveyed by residents to local public representatives. She asked that the district does not carry out any works in the People’s Park without holding further discussions with councillors.