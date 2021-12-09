Disruptions to Greystones water supply tonight as main pipe is replaced in Delgany

Some homes and businesses in the Greystones area could face disruption to their water supply overnight as a water main is replaced in Delgany.

The water utility said an the old cast iron water main at Delgany which is prone to bursts and leakage is to be decommissioned. The works will be carried out during night-time hours from 9 p.m. tonight until 6.30 a.m. on Friday, December 10.

Some customers in Greystones and surrounding areas will experience a disruption to their supply to include low pressure or outages, Irish Water said. Some traffic management may be necessary, however, local and emergency access will be maintained.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, is progressing with its final phase of works in Greystones to improve the water supply and drive down high levels of leakage. The works form part of a programme to reduce the number of bursts and outages impacting customers, improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply to homes and businesses

The water utility said its crews would make every effort to maintain supply to as many customers as possible through reconfiguring the network, however, some customers, especially those located on higher ground and extremities of the network, will be impacted. It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water recognised that Greystones had a high level of leakage that was disrupting the water supply to customers and so began a targeted and intensive campaign to replace old and broken water mains and improve their water supply. Reducing leakage is not just about replacing old pipes or fixing bursts, it involves detailed planning, collaboration and a number of different work streams which will make the most impact on leakage levels in a given area. Visible bursts on the pipes are easy to find and fix, but hidden, underground leaks are a bigger challenge.

“We would like to thank businesses, homeowners, commuters and visitors for their patience and cooperation to date while we continue to deliver these vital water network improvements to provide the Greystones community with a more reliable water supply,” he added.