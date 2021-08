Irish Water works will take place at Farrankelly, Greystones.

New connections works may cause water supply disruptions to Farrankelly in Greystones and the surrounding areas, Irish Water has announced.

The works will take place on Tuesday, August 24, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Irish Water recommends that residents allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.