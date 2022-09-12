Disorientated walkers rescued in Wicklow

Saturday's callout was the 65th of the year for Mountain Rescue in Wicklow.

THE Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team and the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team were both tasked by the Gardaí on Saturday to come to the aid of three walkers lost in Glenmacnass.

The alarm was raised at 8.02 p.m.. The group had been hiking from Loug Ouler back to their car parked at Glenmacnass Waterfall when they became disorientated.

Sarloc technology was used to locate the walkers and Mountain Rescue personnel were deployed to meet the walkers and walk them down from the hill and back to their cars. The incident was stood down at 9.31 p.m. It was the 65th callout out of the year for Mountain Rescue services in Wicklow.