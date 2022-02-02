Discretionary fund could pay for path repairs

Greystones Municipal District’s discretionary funding of €196,000 could be used to repair wear and tear on footpaths.

District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon suggested to councillors during the January meeting that the full allocation of €196,000 could be ring-fenced to carry out footpath works.

While elected members were broadly in favour of the idea, some highlighted the decision would not be straightforward as there are other priorities.

Mr O’Hanlon suggested discretionary funding for 2022 and the years ahead could be put aside to repair and replace ageing footpaths in housing estates. Some of these are in a depilated state with loose pavement slabs.

A survey of footpaths in the district could be carried out and a priority list complied. Residents of the Greystones district would then see their Local Property Tax (LPT) being spent on local footpaths, Mr O’Hanon said, arguing that it would support other work in the district.

Councillor Derek Mitchell (FG) said he supported the suggestion, and this was the stated intention of the municipal district discretionary funding agreed by the local authority.

Cllr Jodie Neary (SD) also backed Mr O’Hanlon’s suggestion, but said she would prefer some funding to be allocated to other projects. She said there is a need for public toilets and other facilities that are used by all of the public in the district.

Cllr Neary argued that the bulk of the LPT should be spent locally, but not to fill funding gaps for regular maintenance.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) asked the district officials to carry out a survey of footpaths and to prepare a priority list. He said he would prefer to ring-fence a proportion of the district’s discretionary funding to this project.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) also spoke in favour of the suggestion, but called for a priority list to be drawn up.

Cllr Lourda Scott (Gr) asked district officials to include the cost to carry out repairs to affected footpaths. She agreed that a portion of the district’s discretionary funding could be allocated to the project.

Cllr Tom Fortune (Ind) said he would also support the use of discretionary funding to repair damaged footpaths.

Mr O’Hanlon reminded councillors that the LPT discretionary funding can only be used on capital projects and could not be used to maintain public toilets.