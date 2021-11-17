Diner Dirt Birdz shuts its doors in Bray

Dirt Birdz had been based in recent months at the Beach Park at the Anchor at Bray's seafront.

A popular Bray burger diner has closed its doors.

Dirt Birdz announced on social media that it would shut its doors. The chicken and beef burger diner had been based at Beach Park on the Strand Road in recent months.

“Unfortunately, we have closed Dirt Birdz for the foreseeable future, it was a tough decision but we want to thank every single person who enjoyed our food during the time while we were open. We are extremely grateful to everyone who showed us love, but unfortunately this is the end of the road for now,” the Dirt Birdz team, said in a post online.

Dirt Birdz opened in October 2020 and was initially based at MCs and Harvey Gastropub before its move to the Beach Park at the Anchor on Bray’s seafront.