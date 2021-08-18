Difficulty getting subcontractors and suppliers for Bray Central

Premium
Developers of Bray Central are trying to line up all the trades, subcontractors and supplies to come to the site in one condensed period to get works completed in the most efficient and costly manner.
‘This is proving to be more difficult than originally expected,’ said a spokesman for Bray Municipal District in a statement last week.
In an update in June, the council said that developers hoped to be operating ‘at full tilt’ within weeks.
‘In the meantime, all design teamwork is continuing and there are regular project management calls and Teams meetings ongoing.’
Activity on site of late has been at a minimum due to the negative impact Covid-19 has had on the construction industry as a whole, the council said in their statement.
There have also been labour shortages, materials shortages, and availability issues with subcontractors.
Developers Oakmount have had a lot of products fabricated off site and delivered to site.
‘This is to try and maximise productivity on site when the site is fully open,’ said the council.
‘Over the last couple of weeks Oakmount have concentrated on keeping the site COVID-19 user friendly and in doing so have undertaken a big housekeeping exercise.
‘As a result, they have removed plant and small machines that are no longer required.’
Oakmount are in discussions with the main contractor in order to complete the last few weeks of work required to reach Practical Completion.
The major anchor is now at legals and Oakmount have leases agreements/commitments in place on nearly 80 per cent of the total letting space.
Although not confirmed by the council, the developer or the store, the major anchor in question is understood to be Penneys.
The centre spans 270,000 square feet, including 12 retail units - three of those being anchor spaces. Stella Cinema, Wowburger and Elephant & Castle are all confirmed tenants, being part of Press Up Entertainment. Paddy McKillen Junior is an owner of Press Up and of Bray Central developers Oakmount.
The town centre shopping centre has been in the works for almost 27 years, previously being planned under the 'Florentine' name. Previous attempts by Ballymore to develop the site failed under planning issues followed by a downturn in the economy.