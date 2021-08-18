Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Difficulty getting subcontractors and suppliers for Bray Central

An impression of a completed 'Bray Central'. Expand

Close

An impression of a completed 'Bray Central'.

An impression of a completed 'Bray Central'.

An impression of a completed 'Bray Central'.

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

Developers of Bray Central are trying to line up all the trades, subcontractors and supplies to come to the site in one condensed period to get works completed in the most efficient and costly manner.

This is proving to be more difficult than originally expected,’ said a spokesman for Bray Municipal District in a statement last week.

In an update in June, the council said that developers hoped to be operating ‘at full tilt’ within weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy