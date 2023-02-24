Developer accused of trying to ‘slip out’ of Wicklow housing project plans

A developer has been accused of “trying to slip out” of plans to build a residential amenity building at Archer’s Wood in Delgany.

A planning application by Cairn Homes for a large-scale residential development in the area has been updated with a request to “omit a two-storey split level residential amenity building and the reconfiguration of the open space area located to the east of the apartment buildings to include the provision of active outdoor gym equipment, enhanced passive open space and all associated site works”.

And Councillor Stephen Stokes believes developers should not be allowed to revise their plans to include just the “bare minimum” required.

"In the original planning permission, Cairn Homes agreed to build an amenity building. Now they are trying to slip out of this. Many developers are being asked to put in minimal facilities in Co Wicklow. Some would say the bare minimum. We need to correct this."

Cllr Stokes says he has written to Cairn Homes urging them to re-consider the new plan to omit the two story amenity building. In addition he has lodged an official objection with Wicklow County Council Planning Department. "The new plan can be viewed on eplanning.ie/WicklowCC, using application number 23131."

Furthermore, the independent councillor believes a national discussion is needed to discuss the contribution of developers

"There is a national agenda to build thousands of houses. North Wicklow is under particular pressure due to the proximity to Dublin. However the infrastructure is not keeping pace. Local residents speak to me about the need for more schools, health facilities, public transport, social infrastructure and more. I agree with them. There is a huge lag between what is needed, and the government providing the basics.

“As part of a forward thinking approach, I would be open to the Government sharing some of the cost of infrastructural investment with developers, depending on what is required. Clearly we need common sense solutions. That starts with acknowledging that there is an infrastructure deficit in North Wicklow. I will continue to pursue this with vigour."