Design work starts on Dunlavin water upgrade project

Design work has started on a project to link the Dunlavin public water supply to the Greater Dublin Area water supply in Ballymore Eustace.

Irish Water confirmed in July that it was proposing to add the west Wicklow village to the Dublin public water supply to resolve water capacity issues in the area.

A spokesperson for Irish water said the utility had “recently commenced design work on a project to rationalise the Dunlavin supply to the Greater Dublin Area supply”.

“The project will address supply interruptions due to low groundwater yields, while also facilitating growth in the area. This will ensure a safe and reliable water supply for customers in Dunlavin and facilitate growth and development in the area.”

Dunlavin was identified as a priority to be upgraded under the county’s €2.78 million allocation from the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme. The Irish Water spokesperson confirmed that the project is now part of a separate national programme.

“Irish Water is responsible for public water and wastewater infrastructure and is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses. The building, repair and upgrading of Irish Water’s water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water and sewer network will require a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years,” they added, noted that Irish Water would invest €5.2 billion between 2020 and 2024 to improve water infrastructure.

Councillor Avril Cronin said: “this is welcomed news in the Dunlavin area. The current supply is at full capacity and has caused major issues in the past. It has also hindered the development of the area due to lack of supply”

“As a native of Dunlavin and living here all my life I would love to see the area grow and develop in an appropriate manner. The increase in water supply would allow for the expansion of our local economy, encourage more business to come to the area and allow for the building of new homes”.

“We must ensure we have adequate infrastructure across the country to allow our towns and villages to grow and develop. I will continue to work alongside Wicklow County Council and Irish Water to ensure that Dunlavin gets the appropriate infrastructure it needs and deserves,” she added.