Deputy Whitmore renews calls for coastal bus service to connect Wicklow beaches

DEPUTY Jennifer Whitmore continues to push for a coastal link bus service in County Wicklow, having raised the issue in the Dáil.

The Social Democrats TD is calling for a Local Link service to facilitate the huge increase in visitors at various beaches along the east coast of the county during the summer months and to connect the towns/villages of Arklow, Wicklow, Newcastle, Kilcoole and Greystones to those visitor hotspots. Such a service could also provide a valuable an all-year Local Link to facilitate people from Arklow and Wicklow town to connect them to the Dart in Greystones.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Whitmore said: “I have been raising the need for a coastal Local Link service since I was a Local Councillor in 2017. Since that time here has been a major increase in the numbers of people visiting our beautiful beaches along Brittas Bay and Magheramore, causing traffic congestion. The trend is set to continue throughout the summer months.

“I decided to raise the need for such a service in the Dáil as my previous requests for a Local Link have not materialised and there is still no local bus service linking these areas. I believe Wicklow has a strong case for a new service to bring people north and south of Wicklow town to these areas.

“Just recently, Wexford reopened their Local Link service to Curracloe Beach during the summer months because they see the potential benefit such a service would bring to the area. Brittas and Maghermore are even more popular than Curracloe so there is a good case to be made for a similar service linking people to the area.”

“The Minister’s response was disappointing saying there are already a range of local bus services in Wicklow and the government’s commitment to connecting rural areas however, there is still a huge gap in provision of public transport in the Brittas Bay area they are not addressing.”

Now she wants the Minister and the NTA to give her proposal serious consideration.

“I believe it would significantly benefit Wicklow by helping reduce car emissions and car dependency, preserving the local environment and benefitting local residents’ quality of life. I believe many people would engage in this new service and it would be a great way to promote the Local Link network,” added Deputy Whitmore.

“Ultimately, I believe this service should be in place all year around to cater for people who wish to travel between towns of Arklow and Wicklow town and to access the Dart in Greystones. I have also written to the NTA requesting such a service and will keep in touch with the Minister’s office in this regard.”