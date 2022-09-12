Deputy Whitmore calls on Department of Education to prioritise new North Wicklow Educate Together building

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore, has called on the Department of Education to prioritise securing a site for a new school building for North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School (NWETSS) following a meeting of the school’s building committee.

The call was echoed by all of the local representatives present and Principal Billy Redmond has previously voiced his frustration at the slow pace by the Department to find NWETSS a new home.

The school launched seven years ago and was to have a 1,000 pupil capacity, but to date is restricted to less than 360 in its temporary home, the former Ravenswell Primary School building.

In August a Department spokesperson confirmed that several potential sites for NWETSS have been identified, but declined to give further details due to “commercial sensitivities”.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I have met with the school parents and staff, including the Principal (Billy Redmond), very regularly offering my support for a new school.

“I fully support their endeavour, as it’s an excellent school but is limited by the space currently available to them in the temporary building.

“Parents in North Wicklow area want a choice of non-denominational schools and they are currently not being afforded this choice.”

Deputy Whitmore added: “However, the Department must at this point, prioritise the school and work with the school patron to ensure the needs are being met both in their current temporary accommodation and also in the new homes they hope to secure.”

Educate Together CEO, Emer Nowlan, said: “NWETSS was envisaged to be a 1,000 pupil school and sadly in its current location can come nowhere close to meeting demand for places.

“I would like to thank the Deputy and all the public representatives who support our call for a new build for NWETSS.”

Deputy Whitmore concluded: “The school community are hugely affected by the slow progress being made since they set up the campaign and I am working with colleagues in the constituency to make sure this is given the priority it needs by the Department of Education.”

The small and temporary nature of NWETSS’s current home means they are turning away the majority of applications they receive and have to limit their curriculum, with facilities meaning they are unable to offer classes like home economics and Leaving Cert PE. The school also lacks a canteen.