Deputy Matthews pushes for funding to restore ‘vital’ Wicklow information centre in Dáil

DEPUTY Steven Matthews raised the closure of the Citizens Information Centre in Wicklow town in the Dáil on Thursday, reiterating the importance of the service to the County town.

The centre operated successfully in Wicklow town up until April of 2020, when an issue with the building the centre was based in arose.

Addressing Minister of State at the Department of Health Franke Feighan, Deputy Matthews stated: “I understand that there was an assumption or some reassurance given that another premises would be sourced for the service. It is a vital service. As the Minister of State is aware, Wicklow town is a big, thriving town with a big population. These services are very much in demand.”

Deputy Stevens sad he had engaged with the Minister for Social Protection and her Department on the matter and received a response in March to say that a new premises in Wicklow town had been located and a change of use for the premises had been granted.

“The Department of Social Protection and the Citizens Information Board were in discussions in respect of funding required to complete the new premises and reopen the much-needed office. Everybody was quite satisfied and happy with that response,” said Deputy Matthews.

However, two months later, the regional manager for the Wicklow Citizens Information Service was informed by the Citizens Information Board that the Wicklow Town Citizens Information Centre will not be funded by the Department of Social Protection.

Deputy Matthews added: “I hope the Minister of State is following this. I then raised the issue with the Minister for Social Protection. I was told that the Citizens Information Board is independent and decides on issues of funding and what services it is going to provide. According to a note from the Citizens Information Board, funding will not be provided by the Department of Social Protection. I want to try to get the bottom of the matter.

“There is no doubt that the service is required in Wicklow. Many people are extremely disappointed at the kind of messing around that has gone on.”

While there are Citizen Information Offices in Bray and Arklow, Deputy Matthews stressed that the transport links to both towns from Wicklow aren’t great.

“There are two vital services being provided at either extremity of the county. It is in Wicklow town that we need an information service.”

Deputy Matthews also wondered: “Is it the Citizens Information Board, which, the Minister informs me, is independent or is it the Department of Social Protection, which the Citizens Information Board has informed the information centre is not providing the funding?

“I want to get to the bottom of it. How is the funding decided? Who carries out the assessment to determine that the information centre is required and should be funded?

“I understand that is up to the Citizens Information Board, CIB. I want to know how, in a two-month period, it came to that assessment and decided that it was not going to reopen. Hopefully, the Minister of State is going to tell me that the money is there and that it will reopen.”

Minister Feighan, in reply, said decisions regarding the delivery of services in Wicklow town are therefore a matter for the board of the south Leinster CIS. In March 2020, the board of south Leinster CIS made the decision to close the Wicklow CIC office as part of its Covid-19 response.

In December of 2021, South Leinster CIS decided to close the service in Wicklow town due to health and safety concerns after the Board identified the premises as unsuitable after an internal assessment of the premises.

Minister Feighan added: “I understand that the south Leinster board looked to put alternative arrangements in place. A temporary office location was identified in Wicklow town but the board made the decision not to use this office as it looked to procure a longer-term arrangement.

“An office space in the centre of Wicklow town was considered. However, the premises required substantial financial investment before it could be utilised. Planning permission for the change of use of these premises was granted to the landlord in late 2021 and consequently the costs had not been factored into CIB's 2022 budget allocation estimates process.

“CIB provides funding to the various regional CIS companies and funding may be available for projects that are necessary for the effective delivery of service. Any requests for such funding would be assessed in the context of CIB's annual budget allocation and other competing priorities, and also within the normal efficiency and value-for-money obligations that apply to public funding.”

The CIB recently instructed the Board of South Leinster CIS to consider the use of an outreach office for Wicklow town.

Deputy Matthews responded: “An outreach office is obviously better than nothing but Wicklow town is the county town with a growing population. It is designated under the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy as a key growth town in planning. That is where we are planning to grow populations in County Wicklow, which is in Bray and in Wicklow town. The removal of this service and the suggestion that the service may look for an office to provide an outreach service is not good enough for the residents in Wicklow town.”

He added that he had received communication from the Board to the centre stating that funding will not be provided by the Department of Social Protection.

Deputy Matthews asked: “Has the funding been withheld by the Department or is the funding there and the south Leinster CIS board has decided to spend it elsewhere? If that is the case, I will be satisfied that the senior Minister has provided the funding and I will go then and chase the board to see why it is not providing that service to Wicklow town, considering that the board was all for it in finding premises and in recognising that that service was required.”

Minister Feighan said the CIB will continue discussions with south Leinster CIS regarding the future delivery of services and the development of proposals in identifying possible premises including costings and an outline of potential works that might be needed to make these premises suitable for the delivery of services in Wicklow town. The CIB and the regional CIS companies decide on how their funding budgets are allocated and these decisions are not a matter for the Minister for Social Protection.