Deputy Matthews calls for action on speed limits in Bray

Green Party TD Steven Matthews has called on Wicklow County Council to urgently proceed with his agreed 30 kph speed limits zone for Bray town centre.

“In 2018 I produced a detailed map proposing 30 kph speed limits around some residential roads and approaching Bray Main Street,” Deputy Matthews said.

“I drove and cycled around the town for a week researching where we needed speed limits to improve road safety for children, the elderly and other vulnerable pedestrians and brought my mapped proposals to the district engineer in Bray.”

They discussed further options and improvements and sought input from gardaí.

The district superintendent supported the plan, which was passed by Bray Municipal District and then sent to Wicklow County Council for approval.

“That was late 2018 and despite numerous requests, the council has not progressed this vital safety measure which had full support of Bray councillors and the gardaí,” said Deputy Matthews.

“I have written to the Chief Executive and Director of Roads Services asking that they urgently proceed to put the Bray proposal to the full council membership for ratification. I would hope that when councillors see my Bray plan, that they would request the council to carry out a similar assessment for all our towns. I had started work on a similar Greystones plan in 2019 and I have an outline map ready to present to local area councillors,” he said.

The TD said that funding should not be a difficulty in terms of making roads safer in the area.

“There is unprecedented funding and resources available to local authorities to invest in creating safer roads and footpaths across Wicklow and implementing 30 kph zones is an easy measure to improve safety for all of us, including drivers. I’m confident that our councillors want to improve safety for all and will support these measures but the council executive needs to be proactive and present these options to councillors. 30 kph speed limits save lives, create quieter streets, and generally produce a result that benefits all pedestrians and road users.”

He has also asked the chief executive of the council Frank Curran to focus on the creation of neighbourhood slow zones and especially on the creation of 30 kph slow zones around schools.

“These zones can be timed to coincide with school opening and closing times and should be supported by the installation of highly visible road markings and electronic variable message signs.

“Bray Green Party Councillor Erika Doyle and I have submitted a detailed request for a Slow Zone around St Cronan’s, Gaelscoil Uí Chéadaigh and St Patrick’s schools on Vevay Road and Cllr Doyle has submitted this as a motion to be heard at the next Bray Municipal District meeting,” said Mr Matthews.

“Road safety has always been a priority for me, and I will continue my work with Wicklow County Council to see improvements across the county.”