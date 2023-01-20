Department of Education fails to answer questions over delay to new Greystones Community College build

THE Department of Education has failed to answer questions surrounding why construction of the long-awaited permanent home for Greystones Community College has been delayed until 2025.

News that a site has been secured for the build on an 11.5 acre site outside the town has been overshadowed by a new projected completion date of mid-2025, versus previous estimations had the project on track for completion in September 2024.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore raised the issue with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, during a section of Topical Issues that discussed school building projects in the Dáil on Thursday.

Deputy Whitmore outlined that in June 2022 she had been told September 2024 was the intended completion date, but that since then she had received an update from the Minister for Health saying the new target was now up to nine months later.

She explained that as long as the school is housed in prefabricated buildings at the local GAA and rugby clubs’ grounds they have no PE facilities or sports hall and have a reduced curriculum. There is also a significant cap on student numbers, despite growing demand, and costs are spiralling.

She added: “It is costing enormous sums to provide this temporary accommodation. The Department is paying hundreds of thousands of euro while the full build is being completed, and land is sitting idle.”

Deputy Whitmore said that she wrote to Minister Foley’s office in November seeking an update, and again earlier this month, but did not receive any response. She said there were two key questions she required answers to.

Addressing the Minister of State, Dara Calleary, responding for Minister Foley, Deputy Whitmore said: "My understanding is the Department told the parent body that lot 6, which includes Greystones Community College, was to go to tender in 2022-23 but that, in fact, it did not go to tender in 2022. Did the tender issue in 2022, and if not, why not? Will it happen in 2023?

"The initial response I received from the Minister in the middle of last year suggested construction would begin in early 2023, but that deadline has passed. There are significant concerns about this and I hope the Minister of State will have a comprehensive response for me."

In his response, Deputy Calleary outlined the processes required for the project to progress and confirmed a timeline for key aspects of that progress.

"The permanent building project for Greystones Community College, raised by the Deputy, is being delivered under the Department’s design and build programme, which uses a professional external project manager to progress projects through the stages of architectural planning, tender and construction,” he said.

“As part of the conditions of sale of the permanent site for the school at Glenheron, Greystones, the lodgement of the application for planning permission for the project was under the remit of the vendor, and the Department worked closely with the vendor on the planning application for the new school.

"Planning permission was submitted to the local authority on 21 February 2022 for the development of a new 1,000-pupil post-primary school and four classrooms for children with special educational needs, a PE hall, an associated staff car park, ball courts and ancillary accommodation at Glenheron. The final grant of planning permission, which was subject to 11 conditions, was received on 19 May 2022.”

Deputy Calleary went on to stress that during the period 2018 to 2021, 691 schools building projects were completed across Ireland, delivering more than 64,000 school places. It is estimated that more than 150 schools building projects were delivered in 2022.

Deputy Whitmore replied: “I thank the Minister of State but, unfortunately, not a single question was answered and there has been no further update on this issue. He said the Department has a strong record of building schools and I absolutely disagree, not least in respect of Wicklow.”

She added: “The building on the site and the construction was meant to start now and there is still no news about whether a tender has been put in place. It is unacceptable and it appears this is the case in a lot of schools. A bloc of schools have gone to tender but for some reason, the Department has decided not to tender for this school.”

Deputy Calleary reiterated the progress made nationally in his final response and added that he would bring to Minister Foley’s attention Deputy Whitmore’s concerns about a lack of responses.

The site for the new Greystones Community College is set to beside the Hawkins Wood residential development, owned by Cairn Homes. The organisation sold the 11.5 acre site to the Department in 2021.