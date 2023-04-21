Department approve 1,000-pupil Blessington Community College new-build with six SEN classrooms

Plans for Blessington Community College to build an 800-pupil school have been expanded to accommodate 1,000 students and given the green light to progress by the Department of Education.

In addition the Department of Education has signed off on six special education (SEN) needs classrooms being part of the permanent build.

The news comes after lengthy negotiations between the school and the Department over the future capacity of the school.

The Department’s initial plans were to include modular classrooms for up to 800 pupils, but campaigners were insistent that the school should accommodate 1,000 students in a completely new build.

On Friday, these upgrades were approved and Wicklow TD, Minister Stephen Donnelly, was first to welcome the news.

"The school had rightly made the argument that the growing population in the area would mean the school would need to be able to increase capacity,” he said. "I would like to congratulate the work done by the school principal Kieran Burke on collating the figures to show how numbers are expected to grow substantially over the coming years as a number of new houses are built in the area.”

Minister Donnelly added: "Board of Management Chairman Patsy Glennon has also done an immense job in protecting the school's interests. And parents at the school have also been extremely effective at highlighting the need for the first-class education their children are receiving at the school is matched by state-of-the-art facilities.

"In the near future the school is of course still pushing hard to get a number of temporary classes in place as the build project progresses. I will continue to work with both the school and the Department to make sure the project progresses as swiftly as possible.”

Fellow Minister, Simon Harris echoed Minister Donnelly’s excitement for and commitment to the project, saying: “It is a massive and much needed investment in Blessington Community College and I am so excited to now work with the school as the project progresses.

“This excellent news comes after lots of intensive work with parent’s groups, the school principal and board of management, Kildare Wicklow ETB and wider community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been working tirelessly with me and my team on this project and I will continue to pursue improved accommodation and services for all the schools in my constituency.”

Cllr Patsy Glennon, singled out for praise by Minister Donnelly, said: “As Chair of the Board of Management I am delighted to see that plans for a brand new build to accommodate 1,000 students has gotten across the line. I have to thank in particular Ministers Stephen Donnelly and Simon Harris for all their hard work. I am delighted it has paid off.”

Fellow councillor Edward Timmins said: “I want to thank everyone who was involved. The school has been waiting for this news for a long time and it was required because of the growing population in Blessington. This news is also a testament to the success of Blessington Community College.”

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore was also full of praise for local efforts to ensure the new school would be fit for a growing population and up to the highest standards for west Wicklow’s pupils.

She also revealed that Blessington Educate Together National School has additionally received approval for the arrival of their fourth mainstream classroom this September.

She said: “I had the opportunity to meet the 5th and 6th class students from BETNS when they came to visit me in Leinster House earlier in the year. It really struck me how engaged and socially conscious this group of young people are and I am delighted that more children will have the opportunity to attend this school now.”

Deputy Whitmore added: “I have been working with the parents, teachers and school staff in both schools over the last few months and their determination and commitment to ensuring that these schools get the facilities they need has to be commended. Blessington is a growing community and needs its schools to grow with it.

“I will continue to work with the community here to ensure the prompt delivery of the urgently needed temporary classrooms for this September’s intake of First Year students and ultimately the delivery of a permanent 1,000 student school for Blessington.”