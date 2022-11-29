Delight for Wicklow farm as Dublin live crib gets venue –and new crib

Fionn Sherlock with Daisy the donkey and Lilly the goat who have appeared in the live crib for 10 years.

Bobby Lawrence feeds one of Fionn Sherlock's goats during the opening of the live crib at the Mansion House in Dublin in 2019. The Enniskerry family's animals will be back in Dublin from December 8 at a new venue. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Sherlock farm in Enniskerry will see its 30 year plus tradition of supplying animals to Dublin’s living crib continue thanks to efforts by the Irish Farmers Association and the Office of Public Works.

The Christmas tradition is usually set up outside Mansion House, but it was cancelled earlier this month.

However, following discussions with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed the move to the Summer House in St Stephen’s Green Park.

The crib will be back on December 8 and will include shelter for a donkey, two sheep, and a goat, gathered around a scene which captures the Nativity story.

Fionn Sherlock said: “It started in 1995, and I was born in 1996. The living crib has always been part of our family as we’ve supplied the animals. I’m delighted it’s happening again. The venue is Stephen’s Green and a new crib is being built for the animals at the location.

“The crib opens on December 8 and runs until Christmas Eve. Each day we bring the animals with us and supply a donkey, a goat and two spring lambs that are nice and manageable.

“I remember going in to the Mansion House with my grandfather, who sadly died recently during the current crib saga.”

He added: “When it was cancelled, so abruptly. We couldn’t believe it, especially after all we had gone through with two years of Covid and we battled through no bother, but we’re delighted it’s back.”

Fionn explained that the animals are treated like royalty and are always brought home to the farm at the end of the day. They start their day at 10:30 a.m. and finish up at around 4 p.m.

“A big thanks to the IFA and OPW for finding a way to make the crib go ahead,” he added. “People love it and it always helps with charity collections.

“It is great for kids and grown ups. I’ve got to know families over the years who come up year after year to see the crib.”

​