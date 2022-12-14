Delight for Lewis (5) as beach wheelchair access on way in Kilcoole

A Kilcoole mum has expressed her relief that her son will now be able to access his local beach as long-awaited work has started to make wheelchair access at Kilcoole beach a reality.

Jennifer Brown, her husband Adam, Cllr Lourda Scott, Keith Armstrong, Stephen Monahan and Deirdre O Sullivan, have been lobbying to make Kilcoole beach wheelchair accessible for months and now a revised rail crossing is set to include improvements which will make this happen.

The motivation for the group’s lobbying came from Jennifer’s son Lewis (5), who has spina bifida, Keith and Stephen all being confined to wheelchair.

Jennifer added: “Deirdre O’Sullivan’s son is also a full-time wheelchair user. So this was extremely important for us all. Cllr Lourda Scott was a great support to us and really worked hard on this. We all did as a team.”

Jennifer got in touch with Cllr Scott earlier this year to raise the issue that the family had, where Lewis loved going to the beach to play with his three sisters, but the step access meant he could not go to Kilcoole and they had to instead drive to Greystones.

Cllr Scott said the breakthrough came when she met with Irish Rail’s Disability Officer Carla Dunne.

“We are very lucky to live beside such an amazing coastline and it’s incredibly unfair that some people are effectively barred from accessing it,” she said. “We had great support in our campaign from local media, including The Bray People, and from MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who I introduced to Jenny on her recent visit to Kilcoole. However it was after meeting with the Disability Officer for Irish Rail, Carla Dunne. that we really made progress.

“After seeing what needed to be done Carla pulled all the stops out and the works to improve safety and accessibility should be completed in a week or two.

“I am really looking forward to going down to Kilcoole beach with Jenny and Lewis and for once not having to leave Lewis at the gate.

“I must add that beach access needs to be improved across the board and I have got agreement from the Council that an accessibility audit of our beaches in the whole district be carried out shortly.”

Presently, two key improvements are being made. The first is the upgrading of the crossing, which allows access to the beach and the upgrade will make it suitable for wheelchair access. Secondly, the unmanned station can be a dark place, especially in winter, so there is new lighting going into the car park.

Both could be finished before the end of December, according to Cllr Tom Fortune.

“It is great to see this happening,” he said recently. “I spoke with the staff who are doing the work and they explained what they are doing and hopefully it will be done before year’s end. To get work of this extent done always takes time. It does not happen with one meeting, it takes years.”

Cllr Fortune added: “At the same time that they commenced this work, they announced that more trains will be stopping at Kilcoole. Irish Rail has also committed to keep the train service under review. We will keep working with them on this. They accept that our community has grown, we now have a population of 4,500 people (in Kilcoole). I will continue to communicate and work with Irish Rail to further improve the train service.”

During works Irish Rail is actively working with the community to ensure this has minimal affect on the station and access to it. Cllr Fortune said he has been impressed by the efforts of the rail company to prevent flooding breeches on several occasions.

The next items the councillor is calling for from Irish Rail is for a ticket machine to be installed in the station, and for the DART to be extended to Kilcoole.