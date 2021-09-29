Delight as PURE secure funding for three years

THE future of Pure (Protecting Uplands and Rural Environment) has been secured for another three years after the project was provided with funding until the end of 2023 by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

This unique partnership project was established to combat illegal dumping in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands and was officially launched in September 2006.

Pure is the first project of its kind in Ireland incorporating statutory and non-statutory organisations and stakeholders, including The Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications, Wicklow County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, Coillte, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Wicklow Uplands Council.

Ian Davis, Manager of Pure, said: “On behalf of the stakeholders of Pure I would like to thank the Minister and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, for their continued support. The success of Pure is based on multi-stakeholder collaboration and cooperation between all of the organisations involved in the project. This funding will enable the project to continue with our initiatives to combat illegal dumping in Wicklow/Dublin Uplands, further increase environmental awareness, and engage with the thousands of Pure Mile Volunteers who are dedicated to cleaning up the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands.”

While making the funding announcement, Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, said: “I am very pleased to confirm Departmental funding for the Pure Project for a further three-year period. The positive impacts of the Pure Project are self-evident across the Wicklow/Dublin uplands. The statistics also show the benefits of this coordinated response to illegal dumping, via enforcement, deterrence and, most importantly, in the invaluable community projects and activities facilitated by the Project.

“Aside from the annual €115,000 contribution which my Department will make towards programme costs, we will also work with the Project team to provide sustainable funding for the Pure truck. I wish the Pure Project continued success with their excellent work.”

The Pure Truck is on the road every day, and since the project was established, Pure has collected over 3,650,000kg (3,650 tonnes) of rubbish from over 13,000 illegal dumping sites in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands with the project processing over 14,000 reports. If you were to put all the rubbish that Pure has removed from the uplands into standard household rubbish bags, they would fill over 400,000 bags.

Pure also run the Pure Mile Project, an initiative established in 2009, that encourages communities and groups living in rural areas of Wicklow to adopt a mile of road, or miles of road, in their local area, and organise litter picks, clean-ups, anti-dumping campaigns,

“Over 4,500 bags of litter have already been removed so far this year,” added Ian.

“Four Pure Mile Groups that is a massive amount of litter, the highest we have ever had. We have some groups who collected up to 150 bags. The amount of dumping actually taking place has reduced, but we now have more Pure Mile Groups identifying areas affected. Our Pure Truck is out every day collecting bags collected by our Pure Mile volunteers. Covid restrictions meant more people were getting out in their own area and carrying out litter collections. We have over 3,500 volunteers involved this year, covering over 800 miles. We have been out visiting all the areas and putting up videos on our Facebook page.”