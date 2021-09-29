Wicklow

Delight as PURE secure funding for three years

A dumping scene in the Wicklow Uplands. Expand
A scenic area ruined by illegal dumping. Expand
Pure Mile volunteers out on a litter-pick. Expand
Over 4,500 bags of litter have already been removed so far this year. Expand

A dumping scene in the Wicklow Uplands.

A scenic area ruined by illegal dumping.

Pure Mile volunteers out on a litter-pick.

Over 4,500 bags of litter have already been removed so far this year.

Myles Buchanan

THE future of Pure (Protecting Uplands and Rural Environment) has been secured for another three years after the project was provided with funding until the end of 2023 by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

This unique partnership project was established to combat illegal dumping in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands and was officially launched in September 2006.

Pure is the first project of its kind in Ireland incorporating statutory and non-statutory organisations and stakeholders, including The Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications, Wicklow County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, Coillte, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Wicklow Uplands Council.

