Delgany one-way system delayed

Eimear Dodd

Plans to introduce a one-way system in Delgany village will not be implemented before Christmas.

Elected members sought an update on the proposed one-way system for Delgany village during their November meeting.

District engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said the alternative design suggested by local groups had been reviewed, but did not meet the correct design standards. A revised proposal was under development, which he hoped would address some of their concerns. He advised councillors that no works would be carried out in the village in the run-up to Christmas.

