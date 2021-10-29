Delgany one-way scheme proposals to be reviewed

Greystones Municipal District is to review proposals made by a community group from Delgany in relation to the proposed one-way system in the village.

The issue was raised at the October meeting of the district by several councillors who asked Ruari O’Hanlon, district engineer, if he had reviewed the proposals.

District engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon confirmed that he had received an email from the local group, but had been unable to review the attached proposals. He confirmed he had requested the documents to be re-sent and would review the proposals made.