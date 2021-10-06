Delgany looking delightful after big village clean-up

The people of Delgany rolled up their sleeves last weekend for a big clean up of the village for autumn.

Tidy Towns made the appeal and residents answered.

Local area captains took charge of zone meet up points in what was a very well organised enterprise.

People got to work picking litter, sweeping paths, planting and weeding, and generally tidying up.

Friends and families joined forces to tackle the sections closest to home, and many hands did indeed make light work.

Tidy Towns organisers divided the village into ten ‘zones’.

Each one was left spick and span by the end of the project.

Volunteers were out from 10 in the morning until lunchtime on both Saturday and Sunday.

They managed to avoid downpours of rain later on Sunday afternoon.