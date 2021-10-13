Decision on public transport bridge could be taken out of Bray councillors’ hands

The decision on a public transport bridge for Bray could be taken out of the hands of local councillors if An Bord Pleanála decides that an environmental impact assessment is necessary.

The bridge was the subject of a presentation by council engineer Margaret Hartnett at the monthly meeting of Bray Municipal District last week.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy said that the presentation was to be for information purposes only.

A part eight process has been suspended while submissions to An Bord Pleanála are being considered. Members of the public and councillors made submissions to the board to ask for an EIA and that process continues. Ms Hartnett told them that if the board deems an EIA necessary, they will take over the planning process.

In her presentation, Ms Hartnett told members that the council is seeking part eight approval for a public transportation link connecting the recently constructed Central Road with Seapoint Road.

She said that this will allow for a transport link between Dublin Road and Bray Dart Station through the former golf club lands. She added that the section from Seapoint Road to the Dart Station will be done under a separate project.

Ms Hartnett said that in 2006 the Railway Procurement Agency progressed the design of Luas Line B2 from Cherrywood to Bray, with a preferred route corridor through the golf club lands. The bridge will be built to accommodate the possible Luas extension, she said.

Former owners of the land included a public transport bridge over the Dargle as part of the planning design for their scheme. It was approved in 2010 but that permission has expired.

Private vehicles will not be allowed to use the proposed link, and bus service providers will be able to increase their services. Ms Hartnett said that this will reduce congestion on the Main Street by providing an alternative route in and out of Bray.

Cllr Grace McManus commented on the consultation process. “This presentation is coming at the wrong time, when public consultation is already done,” she said. She said that August was a bad time to carry out public consultation with people away, and councillors having no meeting.

Cllr McManus said that all members have received a lot of communication about the proposal.

Three issues have emerged, she said: a potential detrimental effect on swan wildlife, building on a section of the floodplain, and traffic and safety concerns where the bridge comes out on Seapoint Road.

“None of these issues have been rectified for me as a public representative,” said Cllr McManus. She proposed inviting deputations from community groups to make presentations.

“Hats off to them for making submissions,” she said. “They put in so much effort and time researching and making their case.”

Cllr Erika Doyle said that while they do have to make it easier for people to get public transport, cycle or walk safely, this proposal “seems almost like half a plan”.

“It’s an essential link to the Dart station but it doesn’t go to the Dart station,” she said.

She questioned having the bridge end at Seapoint Road, “one of the most dangerous places in the town”.

She said that people would generally support the plans if their concerns were looked at and it went to the Dart. “It’s not nimbyism,” she said.

Cllr Melanie Corrigan said that things have changed since the original plans were approved in 2010.

“There have been problems with swans at the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin so there’s been a huge learning curve but it doesn’t seem there have been changes made to the plans accordingly.”

She added that she has huge concerns about the effect on Seapoint Road.

Cllr Dermot O’Brien asked if it is an old plan thrown out again. “So much has changed in terms of climate, biodiversity, flood risk, traffic and transport,” he said. “And are we building on a floodplain? And if we are, why?”

He asked if there is a master plan for the area.

Ms Hartnett said that a lot of environmental studies were done in preparing the part eight, looking at things like flood assessment and biodiversity. She said that there is a plan to link the route to the station. It will be done separately as it includes land acquisition so will take longer.

“The plan is certainly to get to the Dart station,” she said.

Cllr Rory O’Connor said that getting an environmental impact assessment seems like a double edged sword. “I do want it to happen but not lose part eight powers.”

Cllr Anne Ferris said that as a resident of Seapoint Court, her feelings are well known and that she has made a submission.

Her concerns include the narrowness of the road, lack of paths, and safety concerns with buses trying to turn right out of Seapoint Court.

She was also concerned about the possibility of An Bord Pleanála taking over the process. She and other members said that they did not know this ahead of making their submissions.

Cllr Joe Behan said that the process is a travesty.

“Even tonight we’re hearing another little bit, that another process is beginning to extend further to the Dart.

“We’ve heard that the planning ran out in 2020 and they have to go back out to public consultation.”

Cllr Behan mentioned that new owners of the golf club lands had applied to extend their planning permission, and that the public had not been able to make submissions on that process.

He said that there are serious concerns that the bridge and road to the bridge cross a floodplain. “It’s completely unsustainable and absolutely wrong,” he said.

He had previously asked if there was an understanding between council officials, Ballymore and An Bord Pleanála about the bridge. “It was confirmed, and I would like Colm Lavery to confirm it again, that there were discussions between them about this.

“I can’t understand why the council allowed a partial development to be put before us. There should be an overall master plan for the lands,” said Cllr Behan. “It’s completely farcical. This is the last major piece of land for development and it’s being done in a piecemeal fashion and being taken out of the hands of the people and the local representatives.”

He seconded the proposal by Cllr McManus that public groups be invited to present. “It’s only right and proper that they be allowed to address Wicklow County Council before a final decision is made.”

Housing and corporate estate director Colm Lavery said that there were discussions with Ballymore only, who will co-fund an element of the project.

The state is providing most of the funding. The previous developer had agreed to the remainder, and that was a condition for the new developer also.

Engineer Michael Flynn said that officials have spent five years trying to secure the Luas to Bray. “That is the master plan,” said Mr Flynn.

He said that they went for funding for the bridge and got €7.5 million. He said that Ballymore will pick up the tab for 25 per cent of the project.

“We don’t want a structure that’s going to cause discontent locally and will certainly take on board anything brought to us and everything we have heard here tonight, and do our best to try to address it,” he said.

Cllr Behan said that it will be 20 or 25 years maybe “before we ever see a Luas rattling into Bray”.

District manager Lorraine Galalgher said that as they are in a part eight process, albeit suspended, it would not be appropriate to invite any group in to make a deputation.