Decision due on plans for solar panels at leisure centres in Bray and Greystones

Wicklow County Council is expected to decide shortly whether or not to grant permission for the installation of solar panels at Shoreline Leisure Centres in Bray and Greystones.

Moore Architecture submitted separate plans to install almost 300 solar panels at Shoreline Centre Greystones and 200 solar panels at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Bray.

It is proposed that 148 solar panels would be installed on the southern roof of the Greystones facility with a further 146 panels to be erected on the northern roof of the premises on the Mill Road.

Separately, it is proposed to install 130 solar panels to the southern roof of the leisure centre in Bray and an additional 70 solar panels to the northern roof of the building on the Southern Cross Road.