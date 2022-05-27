Deadline approaching to have say on new Wicklow cycle network

The consultation period to have your say on the proposed routes for Ireland’s new 3,500km cycle network, including several routes through County Wicklow, ends on June 7.

The National Cycle Network is an ambitious plan that was launched in March by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and aims to link towns, cities and destinations across Ireland with a safe, connected cycling network.

The proposed route for the network in Wicklow sees the cycling route connect Carlow town to Arklow, as well as joining Arklow to Wicklow town and connecting the east coast to South Dublin. The National Cycle Network also aims to connect already established cycling routes to the plan, such as the Eurovelo and Greenways.

While the proposed plans have been set out on the National Cycle Network’s website, they are not the final product. With the deadline for input from the public June 7, there is still time to have a say.

Once the consultation period ends, The National Cycle Network will analyse the public feedback to the proposed route and complete a report in August, which will take the public’s feedback into account. They will then begin to develop a plan to roll out the network in the coming years.

People can have their input on the proposed route through the National Cycle Network’s website.