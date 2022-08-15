Day out for canine members of the family as Wicklow SPCA set to host dog show

WICKLOW SPCA aim to pull out all the stops as they host an upcoming dog show at Sharpeshill Animal Sanctuary.

The fantastic day out for canine members of the family takes place on Saturday, August 27, and features nine categories to enter. Registration takes place from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. During this time, visitors are invited to come and meet some of the dogs currently staying at Sharpeshill as they wait for a new home. You are kindly asked not to bring your own dog into these areas.

Wicklow SPCA can’t facilitate an adoption on the day but if you see a pet you are interested in, please do not hesitate in talking with a member of staff and they can arrange an appointment for adoption.

The entry fee is €4 for a round or €10 for three rounds. Round one is for the gorgeous golden oldie aged 7 years or over. Round two is for best puppy under one year, while round three is for cutest trick. Round four is for best rescue male and round five for best rescue female.

Round six is for best young trainer, round seven for best lookalike, round eight for sloppiest kisser and round nine for waggiest tale. There will also be a best in show award.

Refreshment and crafts will be available from Black Sheep Crafts. Fun and gems for your dog begins at 1 p.m. followed by the dog show.

A spokesperson for Wicklow SPCA said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last couple of years. We couldn't have gotten through this time without you. We look forward to seeing you all on the day.”