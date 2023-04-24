Wicklow

David Holdsworth visits Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station as part of fundraising tour

John Hayden , David Holdsworth and Peter Byrne. Photo courtesy Mary Aldridge/ RNLI Wicklow. Expand

John Hayden , David Holdsworth and Peter Byrne. Photo courtesy Mary Aldridge/ RNLI Wicklow.

Myles Buchanan

David Holdsworth paid a visit to Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station on Friday morning as part of his fundraising tour of 51 lifeboat stations in Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Yorkshire man David decided to take on the challenge in memory of his late mother, and all donations will help the RNLI save even more lives at sea. Her favourite charity when David was growing up was the RNLI.

David visited 179 lifeboat stations located in the UK last year, and will have visited a total of 230 lifeboat stations in total once he finished the Irish and Isle of Man leg of the tour at the end of May.

To make a donation just visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-holdsworth51

