Dart services suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones over Easter Weekend

Dart services between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones are set to be suspended over the Easter weekend due to essential works.

Irish Rail said essential track and overhead line renewal works will take place between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18 .

The works meant that Dart services are suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones for this period. Irish Rail advised customers that rail tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services to/from areas affected.

Irish Rail said the Dublin to Rosslare Europort Intercity service will operatewith bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones.

Meanwhile, a section of the Quinsboro Road is to be closed over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Wicklow County Council said the temporary closure is needed to allow for works at the Bray Level Crossing.

The temporary road closure extends from the Quinsboro Road/Florence Road junction and Quinsboro Road/Strand Road junction.

The road will close from 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 inclusive.

Pedestrians will be able to use the footbridge at the level crossing during the works.

Diversions will be in place, though there will be no access to Strand Road for HGVs and high sided vehicles.