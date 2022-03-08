Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Darkness Into Light

The Tinahely Darkness Into Light Walk returns this year after a two-year hiatus. Expand

Close

The Tinahely Darkness Into Light Walk returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

The Tinahely Darkness Into Light Walk returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

The Tinahely Darkness Into Light Walk returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

wicklowpeople

Ria McGuire

The Tinahely Darkness into Light fundraiser for mental health charity Peita House is set to return on May 7 for the first time since 2019.


In 2021, more than 143,000 people took part in the fundraiser all over the country, raising more than €7.3 million.


The running and walking event will commence at the Tinahely Community Centre following the road towards The Togher and returning through the forest towards the railway car park. The committee has already met and begun preparations for the event as this is an opportunity for the community to come together again and walk in support of a great cause.


You can register online, however there will be an opportunity to sign up for the event in the Courthouse on Saturday, April 9 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m..

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required


Details of a colouring competition involving children from the local primary schools will be forwarded soon. Further updates will be provided on Tinahely Darkness into Light Facebook page.


By participating you help shine a light on suicide and self-harm, while also raising essential funds for Pieta’s vital prevention service.

Privacy