The Tinahely Darkness into Light fundraiser for mental health charity Peita House is set to return on May 7 for the first time since 2019.



In 2021, more than 143,000 people took part in the fundraiser all over the country, raising more than €7.3 million.



The running and walking event will commence at the Tinahely Community Centre following the road towards The Togher and returning through the forest towards the railway car park. The committee has already met and begun preparations for the event as this is an opportunity for the community to come together again and walk in support of a great cause.



You can register online, however there will be an opportunity to sign up for the event in the Courthouse on Saturday, April 9 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m..



Details of a colouring competition involving children from the local primary schools will be forwarded soon. Further updates will be provided on Tinahely Darkness into Light Facebook page.



By participating you help shine a light on suicide and self-harm, while also raising essential funds for Pieta’s vital prevention service.