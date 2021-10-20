Dark cloud hanging over Newcastle after death of 8-year-old Will

THE tight-knit community of Newcastle has been left reeling in shock at the sudden passing of eight-year old Will Leeson.

Will was the son of Andrew and Julie, and the brother of his older sister Emily. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning.

Heartbroken mourners gathered in large numbers for Will’s funeral which took place on Monday at Newcastle Parish Church. A guard of honour was formed at the entrance to the church, featuring Will’s classmates at St Francis National School, team mates from Newcastle GAA Club and students from East Glendalough School, which his sister Emily attends.

Revd. Ross Styles presided over the service and spoke of the love shared by so many for Will.

He said: “Will was a much beloved member of this community, whose life touched so many. I have heard it said over the last few days that a dark cloud is hanging over this community and this is true. There has been an outpouring of grief and sadness.

“We need to support each other and it was so heartening to see how many people gathered for a candlelight vigil for Will as we need to support each other and Will’s family.

“We are all shocked and broken hearted. The loss of such a young life poses so many questions to which I personally do not have the answers.

“Yet in the darkness of our grief and sadness, I do know one thing, that there is a bright light that shines, a bright light that cannot be extinguished, no matter how dark things may be. The bright light of Will’s love for his family, the bright light of their love for him, and the bright light of God’s love for them all.

“It is with loving memories and great sadness that we remember Will this morning. We keep him, his parents Andrew and Julie, his big sister Emily, and all of his family and friends in our hearts and in our prayers.”

Will adored his pet dogs, guinea pigs and chickens, and found joy in almost any animal. He was very close to his grandparents Brendan and Mary, who supplied him with unconditional love and endless treats. He found being unable to hug his grandparents during lockdown extremely difficult.

Revd. Ross added: “School, GAA and all the other places where he met other children and adults were almost always enjoyed to the full though. Will loved any kind word, reward sticker, or a smile and was surrounded by teachers, coaches and family who displayed immense patience and gave him positive reinforcement and love. His parents found the school and GAA went above and beyond to both teach him but more importantly to make his time there enjoyable.”

On Saturday night, members of the community gathered for a candlelit vigil honouring Will’s memory.

Hundreds attended the vigil, including friends, school mates and members of Newcastle GAA Club. Prayers were said around a table featuring a picture of Will, adorned with candles and a Newcastle GAA jersey.

Newcastle GAA Club paid its own tribute to Will, who had only been training with the club as recently as Tuesday. Counselling services are available within the club for anyone who needs support at this extremely difficult time.

Will was a member of the Under-9 side. When the club started its nursery, Will, who was four at the time, was one of the first to join, along with some of his fellow St Francis pupils.

The statement released by Newcastle GAA Club remembered Will as a “lovely and entertaining character” who was adored by all his team-mates.

“While at training you could find Will holding court with three or four kids explaining to them about the natural habitat of a fly that just landed on the ground then 30 seconds later he would be running towards goals with one ball in each hand about to attempt to kick both at the same time.

“It was Will’s approach to life that not only endeared him to his teammates but also to those who coached him over the last few years.

“In Will we saw the inner child in ourselves that we all want to be sometimes, happy care free and just running around a field with friends having a laugh.

“We are heartbroken at his loss and he will be hugely missed by all of us at the club.”

Will is remembered with never-ending love by his heartbroken parents Andrew and Julie (née Power), big sister Emily, grandparents Brendan and Mary (née Drew), aunts and uncles Jack, Jean, Lorna, Jamie and Jane, cousins Lucy, Finn, Effie, Milo, Nell, Ted, Kim, Simon, Ben, Louise, Mark, Melissa, David and George, extended family, all of Will’s pals and staff from St. Francis National School and Newcastle GAA Club.