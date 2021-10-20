Wicklow

Dark cloud hanging over Newcastle after death of 8-year-old Will

Community in mourning after unexpected passing of Will Leeson, as family and friends pay their respects to the popular youngster

Myles Buchanan

THE tight-knit community of Newcastle has been left reeling in shock at the sudden passing of eight-year old Will Leeson.

Will was the son of Andrew and Julie, and the brother of his older sister Emily. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning.

Heartbroken mourners gathered in large numbers for Will’s funeral which took place on Monday at Newcastle Parish Church. A guard of honour was formed at the entrance to the church, featuring Will’s classmates at St Francis National School, team mates from Newcastle GAA Club and students from East Glendalough School, which his sister Emily attends.

