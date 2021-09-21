Damien Conroy appointed President of Wicklow Bar Association

Wicklow Town based solicitor, Damien Conroy, has recently been announced as the new President of the Wicklow Bar Association following their AGM.

Damien is a senior Partner at the renowned Wicklow Town legal firm, Augustus Cullen Law LLP, currently working in the General Litigation Department dealing with a wide range of claims including personal injury, professional and medical negligence, financial mis-selling, defamation, commercial disputes, and employment law.

A highly active member of the Wicklow Bar association since 2012, he previously acted as a Committee Member and Honorary Secretary. Prior to joining Augustus Cullen Law, Damien graduated from Trinity College Dublin and qualified as a solicitor in 2010, having worked with a well-known legal firm in Dublin.

Commenting on his appointment as President, Damien said: ‘’It is a great privilege and honour for me to be selected as the President. The Wicklow Bar Association has always been one of the most active and energetic in the country, and my goal will be to continue this dynamism and effectively represent the views of our members in my term as President.’’

Joice Carthy, Managing Partner of Augustus Cullen Law, said: ‘’From working with Damien on a daily basis for many years now, I know he will do an excellent job as President and all of us here are delighted that he was appointed. Damien brings a very strong level of experience, expertise and professionalism to the role and I am certain his term will be a great success.’’

Damien is also involved in education and regularly lectures students the Law Society on the topics of Personal Injury and Professional Negligence.