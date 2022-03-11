Daffodil Day to return to the streets of Wicklow's towns

Communities across Wicklow are preparing to take part in Daffodil Day and fundraise for the Irish Cancer Society.

Volunteers will be organising street sales in areas including Bray, Ashford, Greystones and Kilmacanogue for Daffodil Day on March 25.

Many people have also signed up for a steps challenge for the month of March and committed to hitting 279,000 steps.

The Greystones Active Retirement Association has teamed up with Greystones Cancer Support to hold a coffee morning on Daffodil Day.

All are welcome to come along to Kilian House between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to support this cause.

RTE broadcaster and Bray resident Claire Byrne said, “I am proud to support Daffodil Day 2022. Cancer affects every family in Ireland in some way, and we know that this year alone, almost 45,000 people will hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

“Daffodil Day has such an important place in the calendar each year and I’m delighted that it will be back on our streets on March 25.

“I look forward to once again seeing communities come together united with a single purpose, to raise funds and take back from cancer.”

Daffodil Day is the Irish Cancer Society’s most important fundraising event of the year.