Cyclists travel 260km from Sligo to Bray, raising €15,000 for Purple House Cancer Support

Purple House Coast To Coast. Colette and William Murphy waiting to welcome their son Alan home

It was a fantastic weekend for a group of 21 cyclists who travelled 260km from Sligo to Bray, the first leg of their journey in terrible weather.

‘It really was great,’ said Conor O’Leary of Purple House, who joined the team. They raised more than €15,000, having paid their own expenses up front ahead of the challenge.

‘So many different people took part from all walks of life, and all of them had their own personal story as to why they were taking part.’

One group of relations was cycling in memory of a loved one; a father and son took part for the dad’s brother in law, to let him know they were thinking of him, and others had their own special people in mind.

‘We met so many wonderful people,’ said Conor. ‘When they saw the Purple House jerseys they were really supportive.’

There was a real bond created among those who took part in the experience.

Saturday was a real struggle, with heavy rain falling from the moment they left Sligo until they arrived in Mullingar.

‘There was rain like you’ve never seen before,’ said Conor. ‘It was bucketing down, grim and dark.’ As well as rain from the sky, the cyclists had to contend with spray caused by passing trucks and cars.

‘We had a support vehicle provided by Irish Cycling Safaris, but not one person hinted at giving up or getting into that vehicle,’ said Conor. ‘It forced us all to dig deep and remember why we were doing it.’

Sunday was much brighter, and saw the team making their way from Mullingar to Bray.

They rode back into Bray and towards Purple House in lovely sunshine. There was a hero’s welcome awaiting, with family and friends there to congratulate the riders. The Martello provided food for the group of hungry cyclists at the finish line.

‘There was a great celebratory atmosphere and everyone was so delighted with their achievement,’ said Conor.

He paid tribute to Danny McDermott, who came up with the idea five years ago. ‘It has just grown and grown since then,’ said Conor.

He said that Danny’s input and the help from Irish Cycling safaris has helped to make Coast2Coast great.