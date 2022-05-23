Cyclist found unconscious in Oldbridge is airlifted to hospital

Mountain Rescue responded to an incident in Glendalough on Thursday and Oldbridge on Friday. File pic.

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue Teams responded to an incident at Oldbridge on Friday evening after reports of a female cyclist who was found injured and unconscious.

While out cycling an ex-mountain rescue team member came across the unconscious cyclist and immediately contacted the emergency services. The Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were tasked at 6.13 p.m. to assist the cyclist.

She wasn’t far from the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue depot in Roundwood, and response vehicles were quickly on the scene, along with the National Ambulance Service.

The patient was assessed, and due to the seriousness of her injuries, Air Corp 112 was tasked to assist.

Once the patient was stabilised, she was packaged and loaded onto the Air Corp 112 and transported to hospital. The rescue was stood down at 7.25 p.m.

On Thursday both Mountain Rescue Teams were also tasked at 2.43 p.m. to respond to reports of a 55-year-old female hiker who had fallen in Glendalough and couldn’t continue any further.

She was part of a family of holidaymakers from France who were walking the white route. She had fallen as the group approached the downhill section towards the zig-zags. She tried to walk a short distance but wasn’t able to place any pressure on her leg.

National Ambulance Service Paramedics arrived on scene first and treated the patient by splinting and immobilizing the injury, while pain relief was also administered.

The Coastguard helicopter was also tasked, but Rescue 116 was unavailable so 117 was tasked from Waterford. However, due to wind conditions it was unsafe to make a hi-line winch. As more Mountain Rescue Personnel arrived on scene, the patient was then packaged and stretchered down to the waiting ambulance and crew.