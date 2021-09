The Mobile Music Machine will play some popular classics in Dunlavin as part of Culture Night.

The family friendly event will take place outdoors at Market Square Town Hall park from 7.15p.m.

The Mobile Music Machine includes tenor Ross Scanlon, Lynda O’Connor on violin; Carla Vedres playing the viola and cellist Gerald Peregrine.

Advance booking is not required. For more details, visit culturenight.ie.