Cuban guitar recital at the Whale Theatre

MUSIC lovers have a chance to enjoy a night of Cuban guitar music at the Whale Theatre in Greystones.

Cuban guitarist Ahmed Dickinson Cárdenas and Eduardo Martín will perform on Sunday, April 24. Martín’s style has an expansive sense of freedom that taps into pre-Columbus traditions, jazz, flamenco, pop, Afro and traditional Cuban. The guitar is his favoured instrument to mirror the melodic and rhythmic intricacies of the Americas’ cultural diversity.

Before moving to England, Dickinson Cárdenas took lessons with Eduardo. Since then, their friendship, empathy and mutual respect have transformed into a vehicle that connects, incorporates, juxtaposes their different generations and musical ideas

The show compiles some of Grammy nominee composer Eduardo’s most alluring works for two guitars.

The performance promises to be a celebration of the past and present of the many traditions enriching the Latin guitar, conveying a sense of continuity and fluidity through its tunes.

Tickets cost €20/€18. To book, visit whaletheatre.ie.